McAdam LLC Purchases Shares of 7,387 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

