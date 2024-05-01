McAdam LLC Sells 935 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,351,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

