McAdam LLC Takes $216,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.92 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

