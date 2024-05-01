McAdam LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 386,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,774,000 after buying an additional 342,496 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

