McAdam LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

