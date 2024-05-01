McAdam LLC Trims Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $7,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 169.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after acquiring an additional 840,755 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,086,101 shares of company stock valued at $45,903,509. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. BNP Paribas downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

