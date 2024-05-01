Melissa Aquino Sells 8,041 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $95.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Veralto by 3.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Veralto by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Veralto by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Veralto by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

