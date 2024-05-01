MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $55.34 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $726,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

