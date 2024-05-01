Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.95, for a total value of $1,474,726.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,626,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $1,578,398.73.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $1,617,378.66.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,627,267.86.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total value of $1,663,116.21.

On Monday, April 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total value of $1,629,328.11.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.25, for a total value of $1,617,296.25.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total value of $1,615,071.18.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,595,045.55.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $1,584,002.61.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total value of $1,607,983.92.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of -273.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

