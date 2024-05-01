Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. Sells 1,773 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $185,704.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

City Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.39. City Holding has a 1 year low of $82.53 and a 1 year high of $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in City by 28.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in City by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 21.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in City during the third quarter worth about $407,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

