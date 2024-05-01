MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $1,282.38

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,282.38, but opened at $1,250.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,238.53, with a volume of 148,936 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,678.75.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 17.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,363.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $820.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,780.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,452 shares of company stock valued at $117,637,097. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

