Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297,241 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $35,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.