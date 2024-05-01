Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 1,266.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 65.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 251,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 99,267 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 787.7% in the third quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 74,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 65,830 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.04.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTX shares. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

