Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Shares Gap Down to $23.99

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.99, but opened at $23.30. Mobile-health Network Solutions shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 102,665 shares trading hands.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %
Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile
Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mobile-health Network Solutions
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.