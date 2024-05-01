Moderna (MRNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of ($3.36) per share for the quarter. Moderna has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.79.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,041,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,181,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,954 shares of company stock worth $13,158,776. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

