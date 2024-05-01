ModivCare (MODV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect ModivCare to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. ModivCare has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 36.50% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $703.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ModivCare Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MODV opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $333.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lowered ModivCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

