Monks (LON:MNKS) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,160.00

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($14.57) and last traded at GBX 1,136 ($14.27), with a volume of 131702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,146 ($14.40).

Monks Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 115,800.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,119.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,044.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monks news, insider Dina Chaya sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.06), for a total transaction of £7,273.50 ($9,136.42). In other Monks news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 875 shares of Monks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.36) per share, with a total value of £10,001.25 ($12,562.81). Also, insider Dina Chaya sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.06), for a total value of £7,273.50 ($9,136.42). Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Monks Company Profile

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

