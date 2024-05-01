Monroe Capital (MRCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Monroe Capital to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 million. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 5,002.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile



Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

