MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $18.04

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $17.55. MorphoSys shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 1,843,510 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MOR shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.25 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

MorphoSys Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $63.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 226.79% and a negative return on equity of 10,108.30%. Analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 8,577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 142,382 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 71.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,923,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

Featured Articles

