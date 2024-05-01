Motorola Solutions (MSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $339.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.21. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.