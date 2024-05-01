Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $58.83

Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.83 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 49.34 ($0.62). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.65), with a volume of 240,442 shares.

Naked Wines Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.89. The firm has a market cap of £36.64 million, a PE ratio of -133.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.44.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

