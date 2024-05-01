National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.43 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. YCG LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after buying an additional 91,276 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at $7,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

