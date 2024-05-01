National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,699,000 after purchasing an additional 311,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 19.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,868,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,830,000 after acquiring an additional 641,010 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,456,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,202,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $56.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.