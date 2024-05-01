National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.42

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.42 and last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 2283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in National Health Investors by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

