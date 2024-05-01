NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 1-Year High at $310.00

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 302.90 ($3.80), with a volume of 428189438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.38 ($3.84).

NWG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.15) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.39) to GBX 290 ($3.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NatWest Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 313.89 ($3.94).

The company has a market cap of £26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 619.39, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 261.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,469.39%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

