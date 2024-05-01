Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 530,613 shares in the company, valued at $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,613 shares in the company, valued at $29,565,756.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

