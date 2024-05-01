Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in UDR by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UDR by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.87%.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.