Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 462 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

