NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,437 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $28,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in NetApp by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

