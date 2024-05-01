NeueHealth (NEUE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $20.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $292.87 million during the quarter.

NeueHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NEUE stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.85. NeueHealth has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $37.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NeueHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Transactions at NeueHealth

In other news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 7,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $77,913.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $230,365. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NeueHealth



NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

Featured Stories

