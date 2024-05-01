Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 123,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 349,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$154 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.0235849 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver and iron magnetite ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow Copper property that consist of approximately 28.8 square-mile land patented claims located in Yerington, Nevada.

