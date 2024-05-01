New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Agree Realty worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 526,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,155,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,955,058.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,482 shares of company stock worth $2,397,572 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Agree Realty Trading Down 1.0 %

Agree Realty stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 174.12%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

