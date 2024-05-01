New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.87 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,470,000 after acquiring an additional 939,861 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,870.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 274,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,031,000 after acquiring an additional 260,122 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $21,036,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,658,000 after buying an additional 200,414 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,182,000 after buying an additional 113,653 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $115.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.37.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

