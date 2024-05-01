New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of RH worth $12,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in RH by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in RH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in RH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in RH by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $247.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.20. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

