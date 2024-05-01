New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Allegion worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegion by 153.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Allegion by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.83.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

