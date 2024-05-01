New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Western Digital worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $609,708,000 after purchasing an additional 870,971 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 92,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,173,000 after acquiring an additional 66,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,657,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $121,254,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.