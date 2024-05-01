NewSquare Capital LLC Has $12.82 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 103,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 507,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,663,000 after acquiring an additional 162,007 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,410,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $191.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

