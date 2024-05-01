Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NXT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $42.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $62.14.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at $120,861,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nextracker by 21,759.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,507 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextracker by 2,652.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 958,838 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at $21,695,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Nextracker by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

