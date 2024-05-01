Nick L. Stanage Buys 15,000 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HXL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 110.2% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

