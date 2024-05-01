Norcros (LON:NXR) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
NXR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.08) price target on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($3.96) target price on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.
