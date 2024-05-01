Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Nordson worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordson by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 53.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,534,000 after buying an additional 275,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 781,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,418,000 after purchasing an additional 64,707 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Nordson by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,015,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $258.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.75. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.90 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NDSN

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.