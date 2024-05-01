Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.19% of Northwest Natural worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Northwest Natural by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 212,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 174,587 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Northwest Natural by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 88,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 7.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NWN opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

