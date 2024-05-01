nVent Electric (NVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $78.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

