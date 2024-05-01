NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.29.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after acquiring an additional 512,732 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
