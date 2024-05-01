NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.29.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $256.19 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.00 and a 200-day moving average of $220.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after acquiring an additional 512,732 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.