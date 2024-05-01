Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Oil States International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $256.20 million, a PE ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 2.56. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

About Oil States International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Oil States International by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Oil States International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

