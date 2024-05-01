Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $256.20 million, a PE ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 2.56. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.
Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.
