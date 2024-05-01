Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

OIS stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.20 million, a PE ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $167.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Oil States International will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Oil States International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

