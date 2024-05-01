OneWater Marine (ONEW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.33 million. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

