Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.24.

ON opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

