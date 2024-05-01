Oppenheimer Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $80.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ETSY. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $68.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.01. Etsy has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.40 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Etsy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,042,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,528,000 after purchasing an additional 425,620 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $7,304,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 37,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

