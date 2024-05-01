Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Oppenheimer Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE OPY opened at $40.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.15.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 3.25%.
About Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
